Dream11 Team Prediction FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 34 FCG vs HYD at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad: Three points will be the top priority for a struggling Hyderabad FC when they host FC Goa. Hyderabad FC, with just four points from six games, can leapfrog a couple of teams if they manage to upset the Gaurs. On the other hand, after picking up only one point in their previous two matches, Sergio Lobera’s side have a chance to climb to the top four if they manage a victory against the bottom-placed hosts.

The home side come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against defending champions Bengaluru FC as Robin Singh’s late equaliser had helped them pick a point. However, their midfield has looked disjointed at times, both in terms of stopping the opposition’s attacks or being creative themselves. The hosts have conceded 13 goals and that would surely concern coach Phil Brown.

The match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (December 8). The live TV broadcast of the Indian Super League will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

FCG vs HYD My Dream11 Team

Kamalijt-Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Matthew Kilgallon, Lenny Rodrigues, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Ferran Corominas Telechea (captain), Manvir Singh, Robin Singh (vice-captain)

FCG vs HYD SQUADS

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas Telechea, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Hyderabad FC: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar,Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

