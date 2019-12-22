Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 44 FCG vs ODS at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa: FC Goa will be out to reclaim their spot at the top of the Indian Super League when they take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Goa are currently in second spot with 15 points from eight games, while Odisha are seventh with nine points.

Sunday will see two Spanish tacticians — Sergio Lobera and Josep Gombau, who like to see their teams hog possession go head-to-head. It should make for an interesting tussle in the middle of the park between two sets of technically-proficient players. “I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches. Odisha are playing very well. I saw their matches and they are a good side,” said Lobera.

Goa are coming off a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over ATK in the previous game. Importantly, star forward Ferran Corominas returned from injury and got himself on the scoresheet as well. The match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (December 22). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FCG vs ODS My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diawandou Diagne, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Aridane Santana (captain), Ferran Corominas (vice-captain)

FCG vs ODS SQUADS

FC Goa : Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Manchong

