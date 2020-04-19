ISD vs KHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The 29th edition of the Tajikistan Higher League 2020 got underway from April 5 and is continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic. The matches of the opening round of the football league are being played behind closed doors. 10 teams are participating in the league including CSKA Pamir, Dushanbe-83, FC Istaravshan, FC Istiklol, FC Khatlon, FC Khujand, Kuktosh Rudaki, FC Lokomotiv-Pamir and Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda. Each team can have six foreign players in their squad while four can be on the field at the same time.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Istiklol and Khatlon Bokhtar will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Pamir Stadium

ISD vs KHA My Dream11 Team

Quaye Godson, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Marko Milic, Oleksii Larin, Salam Ashurmamdov, Alisher Dzhalilov, Ekshon Boboev, Sorbon Avgonov, Manuchekhr Dzhalliov, Parviz Baki-Akhunov (vice-captain), Sheriddin Boboev (captain)

ISD vs KHA SQUADS

FC Istiklol: Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Rustam Soirov, Sheriddin Boboev, Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov, Vakhyt Orazsakhedov, Amadoni Kamolov, Alisher Dzhalilov, Sharifbek Rahmatov, Ekhson Pandzhshanbe, Viktor Svezhov, Hasan Muhammadjoni, Salam Ashurmamdov, Khurshed-Timur Dzhuraev, Saidmukhtor Azimov, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Oleksii Larin, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Marko Milic, Jamshed Rakhmonov, Shakhzod Davlatov, Vakhdat Khanonov, Nikola Stosic, Rustam Yatimov, Dilshod Dodoboev

FC Khatlon: Nuriddin Khamrokulov, Parviz Baki-Akhunov, Karomatullo Saidov, Umedzhon Sharipov, Khudoydod Uzokov, Sorbon Avgonov, Sunatullo Ismoilov, Khuseyn Nurmatov, Mukhammad Naskov, Ravshan Azizov, Saidsho Bozorov, Umardzhon Sharipov, Quaye Godson, Shakhrom Ismoilov, Ekshon Boboev

