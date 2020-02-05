Dream11 Team Prediction

FC Goa will begin life without Sergio Lobera on Wednesday when they take on Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The Gaurs will look to keep up the momentum in order not to lose out in the race for the top spot which guarantees a berth in the AFC Champions League group stages.

The management took the decision to part ways with Lobera and instead have appointed Clifford Miranda as the interim coach with Derrick Pereira as the technical director.

Date: February 5, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (February 1)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Nawaz, Kilgallon, Fall, S. Fernandes, Pena, Stankovic, A. Khan, Boumous, Jackichand, Rogerio, Corominhas

Probable XI:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas



Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo (Deyvison Rogério da Silva)

SQUAD

FC Goa: Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh

Hyderabad: Kamaljit Singh, Anuj Kumar, Laxmikant Kattimani, Kunzang Bhutia, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Ashish Rai, Sahil Panwar, Rafa Lopez, Adil Khan, Giles Barnes, Sahil Tavora, Abhishek Halder, Deependra Negi, Néstor Gordillo, Shankar Sampingiraj, Laldanmawia Ralte, Rohit Kumar, Gani Nigam, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Bobô, Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic, Ajay Chhetri, Robin Singh, Liston Colaco

