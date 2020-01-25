Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips

FCG vs KBFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM IST January 25: Hosts FC Goa would settle for nothing less than a victory in their pursuit of climbing to the top when they take on a struggling Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match on Saturday. FC Goa, ATK and Bengaluru FC, are locked in a compelling three-way battle for the top spot in the league stage of the ISL, which guarantees a spot in the AFC Champions League.

And the Goan outfit will be looking to pull clear of their rivals when they take on a struggling Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. Bengaluru FC are currently leading the standings with 25 points from 14 games ahead of ATK and FC Goa, both having 24 points from 13 games each. “I think from now every match is a final, for us and all teams are in the same situation. It’s a very important match and we have to move step by step. For us, it is a big opportunity and a big challenge,” said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

Kerala Blasters are also in dire need of a win as anything less against FC Goa is set to deal a massive blow to their top-four hopes.

FCG vs KBFC ISL 2019-20

Date: January 25, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (January 25)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Mohammad Nawaz, Jessel Carneiro, Mohammad Rakip, Serigne Fall, Carlos Pena, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Raphael Messi Bouli (vice-captain), Ferran Corominas (captain)

FCG vs KBFC SQUADS

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Shaiborlang Kharpan

