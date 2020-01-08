Dream11 Team Prediction

FCG Vs NEUFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 54 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 7:30 PM IST January 8:

FC Goa will look to put their minor blip behind as they take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

A win against NorthEast will fire Goa to the top of the table. But first, they must overcome a bunch of players who are desperate for a win as they last won a match more than two months ago.

FC Goa had won four consecutive matches before their winning streak was broken by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week.

Goa hasn’t lost a game when they have scored first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas who has already netted seven times in eight matches.

“NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 per cent, I’m sure it is not going to be easy,” said Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and have already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations.

Robert Jarni’s men are eighth on the table and goal scoring has been a major issue for them. They have only nine goals in their kitty, the lowest in the league.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Nawaz, Pena, Fernandinho, Fall, Pradhan, B. Fernandinho, Jahouh, Boumous, Triadis, Tlang, Gyan

FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Playing 11 – (Probable) –

FC Goa– Nawaz (GK), Seriton, Fall, Ali, Desai, Lenny, Jahouh, Jackichand, Boumous, Bedia, Corominas

NorthEast United– Pawan (GK), Reagan, Grgic, Komorski, Keegan, Rowllin, Leudo, Tlang, Gallego, Lalthathanga, Ogbeche

FCG vs NEUFC – Team Squad

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Ludo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

