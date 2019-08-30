DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team GLA vs HAM Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Glamorgan vs Hampshire T20 clash at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: Glamorgan will look for a consolation win to end their disastrous T20 Blast campaign on a high after a poor show in the ongoing T20 Blast 2019. They will host Hampshire at the Sophia Gardens on the last day of the group stages. Colin Ingram-led side has failed to win even one game this season. They lost as many as eight out of nine completed matches as four games ended without a result. Glamorgan have now spent 14 Twenty20 matches since the last season without a win. This is the longest winless streak in T20s for any English domestic team. They will hope to finish on high and also spoil Hampshire’s top 4 chances. Hampshire will need to win this match to stay alive in the race of quarters.

TOSS – The toss between Glamorgan and Hampshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Lewis McManus

Batsmen – Aneurin Donald, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh (C)

All-Rounders – Liam Dawson, Ruaidhri Smith

Bowlers – Mason Crane, Marchant de Lange, Chris Wood

My Dream11 Team

Lewis McManus, Nick Selman, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram (vc), David Lloyd, James Vince (C), Aneurin Donald, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Andrew Salter

GLA vs HAM Probable Playing XIs —

Glamorgan: Nick Selman, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram (C), David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (wk), Tom Cullen, Ruaidhri Smith, Marchant de Lange, Prem Sisodiya, Roman Walker, Andrew Salter.

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Wood.

SQUADS —

Hampshire (From): James Vince (C), Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Tom Alsop, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, Ian Holland.

Glamorgan (From): Shaun Marsh, Nicholas Selman, Colin Ingram (C), David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (wk), Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Marchant de Lange, Roman Walker, Prem Sisodiya, Kiran Carlson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graham Wagg, Lukas Carey.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GLA Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team/ Glamorgan Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.