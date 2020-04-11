Dream11 Team Prediction

Gorodeya vs Dinamo Minsk Belarus Cup 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For GOR vs DIN Today’s Match at Gorodeya Stadium 8:30 PM IST:

Gorodeya is all set to square-off against 11th-placed Dinamo Minsk in a Matchday 4 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Gorodeya are on the 14th spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with a single win in the three games played in the season so far. They have lost the other two.

As for Dinamo Minsk, they are on the 11th spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Dinamo Minsk have managed to win just once in their last three Belarusian Premier League games this season.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Gorodeya vs Dinamo Minsk will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gorodeya Stadium

Dream 11 Team

Igor, Brucic, Dinga, Maksim, Miha, Klimovich, Sorokin, Marko, Denis, Bakhar, Sajcic

Probable Playing XIs

Gorodeya: Artem Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Yuri Volovik, Stanislav Sazonovich, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavluchek, Andrey Sorokin, Dmitri Baiduk, Igor Dovgyallo

Dinamo Minsk: Maksim Plotnikov, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Dominik Dinga, Artem Sukhotsky, Karlo Bručic, Marko Pavlovski, Edgar Olekhnovich, Danilo, Vladislav Klimovich, Ivan Bakhar

SQUADS

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

