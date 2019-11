Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction GUJ vs JHA: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group E, Round 7, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between Gujarat vs Jharkhand at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat 10:00 AM IST November 17:

Gujarat has been having a great run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with three back to back wins. Gujarat would look to continue the winning momentum when they take on Jharkhand in a Group E clash on Sunday. For Gujarat, the only concern is that their premier batsman Parthiv Patel has not been among the runs and the southpaw would like to change that against Jharkhand.

Jharkhand, after their loss against Delhi, would like to get back to winning ways which will make it a mouthwatering clash.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat vs Jharkhand will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10.00 AM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Parthiv Patel (C)

Batsmen – Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh (VC), Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi

All-Rounders – Anand Singh, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem

Probable XI

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel(C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel, Bhargav Merai, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Ripal Patel.

Squads

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel(C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel, Bhargav Merai, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Ripal Patel, Kshitij Patel, Tejas Patel

