Dream11 Team HAR vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 84 Between Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: It’s the battle between two heavyweights of Pro Kabaddi League, an in-form Haryana Steelers will be taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 84 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Steelers have enjoyed a terrific run of form in the second half of this season so far. They have remained unbeaten in their last five games as they stand in 4th place on the points table with 9 wins from 13 matches.

Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have endured a dip in their performance as the Deepak Niwas Hooda-led side have finished on the losing side from their last four matches and will be itching to pick up a much-needed win from this encounter. A win from this clash could see the Haryana Steelers jump up two places to occupy the 2nd place on the points table while a victory for the Pink Panthers will take them to the 5th position.

TOSS – The toss between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, the performing pair of Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai is a must-have in all teams while Nitin Rawal is another also brilliant option to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Dharamaraj Cheralathan in defence are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for his spot is almost a no-brainer. His form may have dipped in the last few matches but Hooda can prove to be lethal on his day against any opposition.

My Dream11 Team

Vikash Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Dharamaraj Cheralathan, Pavan TR.

HAR vs JAI Predicted Starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Vikash Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Ajinkya Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Pavan TR, Santhapanaselvam.

