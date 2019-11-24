Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Haryana vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group A Match HAR vs DEL at Surat:

In the Super League Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana will square off with Delhi at Surat on Sunday. Haryana got off to a great start and won against Rajasthan. Delhi are boosted by the inclusion of Rishabh Pant into the squad ahead of their game against Haryana. They lost their previous match against Baroda and would be eager to make a strong comeback in the upcoming match.

TOSS – The toss between Haryana and Delhi will take place at 6:00 PM IST on November 24.

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant (captain)

Batsmen– Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey (vice-captain), Himmat Singh, Shivam Chauhan

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Harshal Patel

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda, Simarjeet Singh

HAR vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda, Jayant Yadav

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Dhruv Shorey (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Subodh Bhati, Varun Sood, Simarjeeth Singh

SQUADS:

Haryana Squad: Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ashish Hooda, Rahul Tewatia, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra(c), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Jitesh Saroha, Vipin Kumar

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Pawan Negi, Varun Sood, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey(c), Anuj Rawat(w), Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Rajesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi

