Team Prediction HIM vs MAH: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group C, Round 6, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 1:00 PM IST November 15:

Both the sides have had a poor season thus far and would like to change things around when they lock horns. Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh are languishing at the bottom of Group C. While Maharashtra gathered eight points from four games, Himachal has four points from four matches.

TOSS – The toss between Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1.00 PM IST.

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nikhil Naik

Batsmen – Prashant Chopra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Yash Nahar

All-Rounders – Rishi Dhawan (VC), Amit Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Shamshuzama Kazi

Bowlers – Pankaj Jaiswal, Satyajeet Bachchav, Azim Kazi

Probable XI

Himachal Pradesh: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Nitin Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Ankush Bains (C & WK), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Yash Nahar, Shamshuzama Kazi.

Squads

Himachal Pradesh: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Nitin Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Ankush Bains (C & WK), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Yash Nahar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Swapnil Gugale, Mukesh Choudhary, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Vishal Gite, Manoj Ingale, Hitesh Walunj.

