Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Railways : Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group C, Syd Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between HIM vs RAI at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 1:00 PM IST November 18: HIM vs RAI Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Group C, Syd Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Himachal Pradesh vs Railways : Between Himachal Pradesh vs Railways . Also Check Railways Dream 11 Team Player List, Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 12:30 pm IST – Match begins at 1:00 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from

Your top picks from the game should include

HIM vs RAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra (CAPTAIN), Abhimanyu Rana, Ekant Sen, Pratham Singh, Rishi Dhawan (VICE CAPTAIN), Karn Sharma, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Himanshu Sangwan, Krishnakant Upadhyay

HIM vs RAI Probable XI

Soon to be updated

HIM vs RAI Squads

Himachal Pradesh: Ankush Bains (captain/wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Nikhil Gangta, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Raghav Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, and Nitin Sharma.

Railways: Karn Sharma(captain), Dinesh Mor(wicketkeeper), Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Vikrant Rajput,Pradeep T, Mohammed Ahmed, Harsh Tyagi, Krishnakant Upadhyay, Hitesh Kadam, Karthik Raman, Shivendra Singh, Manish Rao, Gandhar Bhatawadekar, Himanshu Sangwan, and Kushal Kakad.

Check Dream11 Prediction / HIM Dream11 Team / Railways Dream11 Team / Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team / RAI Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more