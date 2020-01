Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Big Bash League BBL 2019-20 Match 21 HUR vs HEA at Bellerive Oval in Hobart 1:40 pm IST January 3: HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat. Also Check Hobart Hurricanes Dream 11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 1:10 pm IST – Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

D’Arcy Short (captain), Tom Banton (vice-captain), Ben McDermott, Chris Lynn, Caleb Jewell, David Miller. Matt Renshaw, James Faulkner, Ben Laughlin, Riley Meredith, Qais Ahmad

HUR vs HEA Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk/captain), David Miller, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland, Macalister Wright

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Prestwidge

