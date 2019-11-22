Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips HB-W vs BH-W Match 42 Match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:45 PM IST: Today’s WBBL opponents are sitting at the opposite spectrum of the season’s points tally. Brisbane Heat with eight wins and four defeats from 11 matches are at the top of the standings with 16 points. On the other hand Hobart Hurricanes have three wins and six defeats from their 10 matches with one of their games producing no result. They are seven points and are second from bottom in the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Jess Jonassen (captain), Nicola Carey (vice-captain), Beth Mooney, Fran Wilson, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Heather Knight, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Delissa Kimmince

HB-W vs BH-W SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Meg Phillips, Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson (wk), Corinne Hall (captain), Chloe Tryon, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Brooke Hepburn, Katelyn Fryett, Sasha Moloney, Emma Manix-Geeves

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney (wk/captain), Maddy Green, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Kirby Short, Delissa Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley, Lilly Mills, Charli Knott, Haidee Birkett, Courtney Grace Sippel

