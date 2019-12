Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong vs Jersey: Captain And Vice Captain For Today CWC Challenge One-Day Between HK vs JER at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) 10:30 AM IST December 5: HK vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for CWC Challenge One-Day, Hong Kong vs Jersey: Between Hong Kong vs Jersey. Also Check Jersey Dream 11 Team Player List, Hong Kong Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 10:00 pm IST – Match begins at 10:30 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Ben Stevens, Nathaniel Watkins, Nizakat Khan, Nick Greenwood, Aizaz Khan, Dominic Blampied

Your top picks from the game should include Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Ben Stevens, Chuggy Perchard

HK vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Jake Dunford, Waqas Barkat, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Ben Stevens, Nizakat Khan, Dominic Blampied (VICE CAPTAIN), Kinchit Shah (CAPTAIN), Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Julius Sumerauer

HK vs JER Probable XI

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nathaniel Watkins, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Jake Dunford (WK), Julius Sumerauer, Chuggy Perchard (C), Elliot Miles

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan (C), Aarush Bhagwat (WK), Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana

HK vs JER Squads

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nathaniel Watkins, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Jake Dunford (WK), Julius Sumerauer, Chuggy Perchard (C), Elliot Miles, Daniel Birrell, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan (C), Aarush Bhagwat (WK), Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Adit Gorawara, Raunaq Kapur, Hassan Khan Mohammad.

