Dream11 Team HYD vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 87 Between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba on Tuesday in a rescheduled game of Pro Kabaddi League season 7. The match was supposed to be held on Friday, September 15 but had to be brought forward due to unavoidable circumstances. Titans come into this match having won three of their last five matches and lost their previous encounter to Bengaluru Bulls in the penultimate raid of the game. U Mumba, meanwhile, find themselves in seventh spot in the Season 7 standings and would like nothing more than making their way back into the Top 6 with a win on Tuesday.

‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai, who was struggling for form earlier in the campaign, has been absolutely unstoppable in recent times and completed a century of raid points this season in his previous encounter, where he scored 22 raid points. On the other hand for Mumbai – Abhishek Singh’s return was much needed for the side and he’s delivered with Super 10s in both the team’s previous encounters. Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal have been good in parts and will want to be more consistent going forward.

Head-to-head: Telugu Titans 4 – 5 U Mumba. 2 – Ties.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Abhishek Singh is a must-have in all teams while the ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai and mercurial Arjun Deshwal are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Fazel Atrachali, Surender Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Both Sandeep Narwal and Abozar Mighani are solid options for this slot. The duo possess equally good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atracheli (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Sandeep Narwal (A).

HYD vs MUM Predicted Starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai (C), Suraj Desai, Rajnish, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Bharadwaj, C Arun, Farhad Milaghardan.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Baliyan, Young Chang Ko, Surender Singh.

