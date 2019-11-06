Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 16 HYD vs NEUFC at Hyderabad: High on confidence after their first win in their previous game, Hyderabad FC would look to make sure their fortunes have indeed turned around after early struggle when they face NorthEast United in an Indian Super League match on Wednesday. All the negativity that surrounded Hyderabad FC’s poor start to the season was dispelled by their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game. Phil Brown’s side were at the receiving end of two heavy defeats away from home before finding some relief at home. Now, the task for the manager is to build on this result and boost the morale of the squad.

However, his task is still unenviable, given the fact that key players are still missing due to injury and suspensions. The likes of Bobo, Rafael Gomez and Giles Barnes are all injured while Nestor Gordillo is still serving a ban.

Meanwhile, the visitors will rely heavily on their potent attack, led by the irrepressible Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves The duo will pose a huge threat to a fragile Hyderabad defence which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Youngster Redeem Tlang has also impressed and adds to the guile and pace of NorthEast’s attack. The match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will kick off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 30). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

M Komorski, R. Singh, M Kilgallon, R Pradhan, M L Pereira, N Poojary, M Stankovic, S Roy (GK), A Gyan, R Tlang and M Chaves.

HYD vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan.

SQUADS

Hyderabad FC: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar,Gurtej-Singh,Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

