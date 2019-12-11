Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 36 HYD vs ODS at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune: Backbenchers Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will square off with an eye to log home full points during their Indian Super League encounter here on Wednesday.

The teams have not exactly hit the ground running and find themselves in the wrong half of the table. While Odisha have six points from seven games and are placed seventh, Hyderabad are rock-bottom with just four points. The teams have struggled in front of goal as they have only two goals to show from their last four outings. In their last four matches, Odisha FC have only managed to garner a single point which was away to Chennaiyin FC. Coach Josep Gombau has time and again spoken of his preference to play an expansive brand of football and not giving importance to yielding results through a pragmatic approach.

The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (December 11). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

HYD vs ODS My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Mohammad Yasir, Matthew Kilgallon, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Aridane Santana (captain), Robin Singh (vice-captain)

HYD vs ODS Squads

Hyderabad: Kamalijt Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Manchong

