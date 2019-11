Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Hyderabad vs Maharashtra: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group C, Round 5, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between HYD vs MAH at Rajkot 2:00 PM IST November 14

Toss at 1:30 pm IST – Match begins at 2:00 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, SS Bachhav, Kedar Jadhav, Chama Milind, Bavanaka Sandeep

Your top picks from the game should include Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Nikhil Naik, Tanmay Agarwal, Ambati Rayudu (CAPTAIN), Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kedar Jadhav (VICE CAPTAIN), Mohd Siraj, Chama Milind, Satyajeet Bachhav, Syed Mehdi Hasan

IND vs BAN Probable XI

Hyderabad: Akshath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Ambati Rayudu(C), Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Mehdi Hasan, Mohd Siraj, Chama Milind, Jamalpur Malikarjun (WK), Yudhvir Charak, Akash Bhandari

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Swapnil Gugale, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Kedar Jadhav, SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Mukesh Choudhary

IND vs BAN Squads

Hyderabad: Akshath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Ambati Rayudu(C), Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Mehdi Hasan, Mohd Siraj, Chama Milind, Jamalpur Malikarjun (WK), Yudhvir Charak, Akash Bhandari, Rohit Rayudu, Ravi Kiran, T Thyagarajan, Sumanth Kolla

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Swapnil Gugale, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Kedar Jadhav, SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Mukesh Choudhary, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite

