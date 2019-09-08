DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team India A vs South Africa A First Unofficial Test – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Unofficial Test Match IN-A vs SA-A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram: Still not a part of the Indian team, highly rated batsman Shubman Gill will look to continue his good form when India A take on South Africa A in the first unofficial Test from Monday.

Gill will lead the side in the first of the two four-day matches, with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha taking over from the second.

Saha will also look to lead by example after not being part of the Indian first XI in two tests in the West Indies with Rishabh Pant taking over from him. Andhra wicket-keeper K.S. Bharat will also get a chance to stake a claim as the second stumper behind Pant and keep the pressure on Saha. Karnataka all-rounder K. Gowtham is also in the side. Fit-again allrounder Vijay Shankar will also look to showcase his mettle after first returning from the World Cup mid-way due to an injury and then again picking up a knock while playing the Tamil Nadu Premier League and miss the limited-overs leg of ‘A’ series.

TOSS – The toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper: H Klaasen scores over young Ishan Kishan for this slot. Plus Klaasen’s big-hitting abilities and his international experience gives him an edge over Jharkhand-born cricketer.

Batters – The likes of Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Aiden Markram, Rituraj Gaekwad can easily walk into any fantasy XI to occupy the batsmen’s slot.

Bowlers – Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen can shoulder the fast bowling duties in your fantasy playing XI. While Shahbaz Nadeem will be a good option for spinner’s slot.

All-Rounders – The duo of Ankit Bawane, K Gowtham can easily make their strong claim for this position as they both boast of decent abilities with bat and ball to turn the match around.

My Dream11 Team

Shubman Gill (C), KS Bharat (wk), Aiden Markram, Rituraj Gaekwad, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Ankit Bawane, K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen

IN-A vs SA-A Probable Playing XIs —

India A: KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ankit Bawne, Rituraj Gaikwad, Ricky Bhui/Anmolpreet Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, V Shankar/Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Siraj, Tushar Deshpande

South Africa A: Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Pieter Malan, Khaya Zondo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Lutho Sipamla

SQUADS —

India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bhara (wk), Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande.

South Africa A (From): Edward Moore, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram (C), Khaya Zondo, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Piedt.

