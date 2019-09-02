DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team India A vs South Africa A Third Unofficial ODI 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 3rd Unofficial ODI Match IND-A vs SA-A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram: Eyeing an unassailable lead in the five-match ODI series, India A will take the field with great confidence against South Africa in match 3. In a rain-truncated 21-overs-a-side game in Thiruvananthapuram, Ishan Kishan’s 24-ball 55 outweighed George Linde’s 25-ball 52, enabling India’s 2-0 lead in the five-game series despite some late hiccups. Manish Pandey put South Africa A in at the toss, and straightaway the visitors were in trouble.

With the Proteas fighting to keep the series alive, a lot rides on the experience of Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen on what has been a good batting track so far. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the game

TOSS – The toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 8:30 AM (IST)!

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper: H Klaasen, I Kishan

Batters – R Hendricks, A Singh, S Gill

All-Rounders – G Linde, Axar Patel, K Pandya

Bowlers – J Dala, A Nortje, Y Chahal

My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klassen, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Krunal Pandya, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable Playing XIs —

IND-A: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Ricky Bhui, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Manish Pandey (C), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed

SA-A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen/Theunis de Bruyn, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS —

India A: Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A: Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

