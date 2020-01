Dream11 Team Prediction

India A Women vs India B Women Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy, 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 1 IN-A-W vs IN-B-W T20 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack 11:00 AM IST:

Dream11 Team Prediction India A Women vs India B Women Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 IN-A-W vs IN-B-W of Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy in Cuttack: India A Women vs India B Women Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy – Men’s, India A Women vs India B Women Dream11 Team Player List, India B Women Dream11 Team Player List, India A Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips India A Women vs India B Women, Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy – Men’s, Online Cricket Tips – Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy, Cricket Tips And Predictions – IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy, Online Cricket Tips And Predictions – India A Women vs India B Women Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury and Central Districts at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval in Christchurch



IN-A-W vs IN-B-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sushma Verma

Batters – Meghna Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Vanitha V.R

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma (C), Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers – Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, T.P. Kanwar

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W SQUADS

India A Women:

Priya Puniya, Jasia Akhtar/Shivali Shinde, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Devika Vaidya, Bharati Fulmali, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Radha Yadav, Jasia Akhtar/Shivali Shinde, Sneh Rana, Meenu Mani.

India B Women:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vanitha V.R, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Anuja Patil, Renuka Singh, Shikha Pandey, T.P. Kanwar, R Kalpana, Richa Ghosh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ India A Women Dream11 Team/ India B Women Dream11 Team/ IN-A-W Dream11 Team/ IN-B-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.