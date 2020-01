Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction India A Women vs India C Women: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Senior Women’s T20 Match 3 IN-A-W vs IN-C-W at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack 11:00 AM IST January 6 :

India A Women vs India C Women: Between India A Women vs India C Women. Also Check India C Women Dream 11 Team Player List, India A Women Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 10:30 AM IST – Match begins at 11:00 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav

Your top picks from the game should include Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Komal Zanzad, Meghna Singh, Jasia Akhtar, Nuzhat Parveen

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Nuzhat Parween, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Monica Patel, Jasia Akhtar, Deepti Sharma (CAPTAIN), Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (VICE CAPTAIN), Tanushree Sarkar

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Probable XI

India C:Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatiya, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, D. Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Manali Dakshini, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar

India A: Priya Puniya, Jasia Akhtar, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Devika Vaidya, Bharati Fulmali, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Zanzad, Radha Yadav

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Squads

India C: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatiya, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, D. Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Manali Dakshini, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta.

India A: Priya Puniya, Jasia Akhtar, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Devika Vaidya, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Zanzad, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali, Shivali Shinde, Sneh Rana, Meenu Mani.

