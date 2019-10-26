Dream11 Tips And Predictions

India Emerging Women vs Pakistan Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 5, ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, 2019 INW-E vs PKW-E at Colombo: In the match no. 5 of ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off against each other at the Thurstan Grounds in Colombo. For India – skipper Devika Vaidya could be handy as her experience can make the difference in the rain-curtailed encounter. Pakistan team is led by Rameen Shamim, however, the experience of Nashra Sandhu will play a crucial role for the young team.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s Emerging Teams Cup 2019 is an inaugural 50-overs tournament, Women’s Asia Cup, organized by the Asian Cricket Council. Asian Cricket Council Women’s Emerging Teams Cup 2019 is scheduled to be held from October 22 to October 27 in Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo and Thurstan College Ground.

TOSS – The toss between India Emerging Women vs Pakistan Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: Thurstan Grounds, Colombo.

My Dream11 Team

Nuzhat Parveen (WK), Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf (VC), Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Hafsa Khalid, Devika Vaidya, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Fatima Sana Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Tanushree Sarkar (C).

INW-E vs PKW-E Probable Playing XIs

India Women Emerging: Devika Vaidya (C), S Meghana, Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Kshama Singh

Pakistan Women Emerging: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Fatima Sana Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Syeda Aroob Shah.

SQUADS

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Kshama Singh, R Kalpana.

Pakistan Emerging Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Fatima Sana Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Huraina Sajid, Noren Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhter.

