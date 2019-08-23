Dream11 Team Prediction & Tips

Dream11 Team India Red and India Blue Duleep Trophy 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 4-Day Match IND-R vs IND-B at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur: Duleep Trophy 2019/20 didn’t get off to the best of the starts as the first game got washed out with only 49 overs of play possible. India Green bowlers made merry of the conditions at the Just Cricket ground. Their pacers kept taking wickets regularly as India Blue were put into tatters. The team led by Shubman Gill got reduced to 112 for the loss of six wickets before no play took place on the last two days.

They will now face India Red at the Alur Cricket Stadium in the game beginning on Friday. The Red team will be led by Priyank Panchal and will open the innings with Abhimanyu Easwaran. This will be a crucial game for the Blue team who need more than one point for qualifying for the final if the match takes place. If this game also gets abandoned, India Blue will be the first side to qualify for the final.

India Red vs India Blue Match Details

Date: August 23, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India Red and India Blue will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

India Red vs India Blue Dream11 Tips and Tricks

My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Karun Nair (vc), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Jalaj Saxena, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Choudhary, Varun Aaron

Probable Playing 11s

India Red (Playing XI): Priyank Panchal, Ishan Kishan, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran, H Singh, Axar Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Aaron, Akshay Wakhare.

India Blue (Playing XI): Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Snell Patel, Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ricky Bhui, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Aniket Choudhary, Basil Thampi, Tushar Deshpande.

SQUADS —

India Red (From): Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Priyank Panchal, Karun Nair, Harpreet Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Varun Aaron, Aditya Sarwate, Sandeep Warrier, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Kalsi, Ronit More, Akshay Wakhare

India Blue (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Snell Patel (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill (C), Ricky Bhui, Ankit Bawne, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Aniket Choudhary, Basil Thampi, Tushar Deshpande, Dinesh Pathania, Ashutosh Aman, Shreyas Gopal, Rajat Patidar

