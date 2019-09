Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-Y vs AF-Y – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Group A Match Between India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 at Colombo Cricket Club: After registering comfortable victories over Nepal and Pakistan in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019, India gear up for their next challenge as they take on neighbours Afghanistan at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. The Boys in Blue defeated the arch-rivals Pakistan by 67 runs, on Saturday. Opting to bat first, the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 306 and followed it with a brilliant bowling effort to bowl their opponents out for 245 at the De Soysa Park Stadium in Morutawa. Meanwhile, Afghanistan U19 are also riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins in ACC Asia Cup tournament so far. Keeping in mind the form of both teams, the encounter on Monday promises to be an exciting one.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Pakistan U19 will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

My Dream11 Team

Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk/ C), Asif Musazai, Farhan Zakhil (vc), Arjun Azad, Islam Zazai, Ahmad Zahir, Suved Parkar, Karan Lal, Fazal Haq, Vidyadhar Patil

IN-Y vs AF-Y Probable Playing XIs —

India U19: Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk/ C), Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Suved Parkar, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Pankaj Yadav.

Afghanistan U19: Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Farhan Zakhil (C), Islam Zazai, Ahmad Zahir, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq.

SQUADS —

India U19 (From): Suved Parkar, Arjun Azad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk/C), Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Atharva Ankolekar, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Akash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Purnank Tyagi, Salil Arora.

Afghanistan U19 (From): Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Abidullah Taniwal, Asif Musazai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Fazal Haq, Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Nangeyalia kharote, Samiullah, Islam Zazai, Nangyal Khan, Jamshid Khan, Ahmad Zahir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-Y Dream11 Team/ AF-Y Dream11 Team/ India U19 Dream11 Team/ Afghanistan U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.