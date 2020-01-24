Dream11 Prediction and Tips
Dream11 Team Prediction India U19 vs New Zealand U19 : Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group A Match 20 IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 1:30 PM IST January 24: Having already qualified for the Super Stage League stage, India will be hoping to end their Group A campaign unbeaten. New Zealand have won one match with other being washed out due to rain and should make it to the next stage. However, should Japan beat Sri Lanka, they will be on level terms with New Zealand (if they lost to India). However, Japan’s poor net-run rate of -7.870 makes it highly unlikely that they will progress to the next stage.
Toss
The toss between India U19 and New Zealand U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST
Match Start time
The match starts at 1:30 PM IST
IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Team
Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Ravi Bishnoi (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Priyam Garg, Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Siddhesh Veer, Ollie White, Jesse Tashkoff, Karthik Tyagi, Kristian Clarke
IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Squads
India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Divyansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde
New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (captain), Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, William ORourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Hayden Dickson
