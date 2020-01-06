Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 5th Youth ODI Match IN-Y vs NZ-Y: In the Under-19 quadrangular series, teams from India, New Zealand, New Zealand and host India are participating in the build up to the world cup later this month. A total of six matches will be played. The top two teams compete in the final while the third and fourth-placed sides will vie for the third spot. The series runs from January 3 to January 9. All the matches will be played in Durban at the Kingsmead and Chatsworth Stadium.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs New Zealand U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Chatsworth Stadium, Durban

IN-Y vs NZ-Y My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinn Sunde

Batsmen– Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain)

All-Rounders – Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie White, Tilak Varma (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Predicted XI:

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK)/Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde/CTL Rakshan, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra/Divyansh Joshi, Akash Singh/Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Quinn Sunde (WK), Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Hayden Dickson, William O’Rourke/David Hancock

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Squads:

India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Priyam Garg(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Dhruv Jurel, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh joshi, CTL Rakshan, Kartik Tyagi

New Zealand U19 Squad: Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Quinn Sunde(w), Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, William O’Rourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Kristian Clarke

