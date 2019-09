Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-Y vs PK-Y – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Group A Match Between India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad: After a comfortable seven-wicket win over Nepal in their campaign opener of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019, India gear up for a bigger challenge as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa. Pakistan U19, on the other hand, tasted defeat at the hands of Afghanistan by 85 runs D/L and are yet to open their account in the points table.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Pakistan U19 will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa.

My Dream11 Team

Dhruv Jurel (C/wk), Haider Ali, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Haris, Shashwat Rawat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sushant Mishra, Mohammad Aamir, Aamir Ali, Pankaj Yadav, Purnank Tyagi.

IN-Y vs PK-Y Probable Playing XIs —

India Under-19: Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk/C), Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Suved Parkar, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Pankaj Yadav

Pakistan Under-19: Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk/C), Fahad Munir, Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akhtar Shah, Mohammad Aamir, Naseem Shah, Aamir Ali

SQUADS —

Pakistan U19 Squad: Rohail Nazir (wk/C), Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Akhtar Shah, Basit Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Aamir, Aamir Ali, Fahad Munir, Abu Huraira, Abdul Wahid, Irfan Khan, Abdul Bangalzai.

India U19 Squad: Nehal Wadhera, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel (wk/C), Akash Singh, Varun Lavande, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Karan Lal, Suved Parkar, Salil Arora, Pankaj Yadav.

