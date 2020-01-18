Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2020 – Hockwy Tips For Today’s Match No. 1 IND vs NED at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar: The Olympics-bound Indian men’s hockey team will kick-start its preparations for the quadrennial showpiece when it debuts in the FIH Pro League against world No.3 the Netherlands on Saturday. After having missed the first edition of the event, India will take on the 2019 Pro League and European bronze medal winners, the Netherlands, in two matches in their opening tie at the Kalinga Stadium here. The second match will be played on Sunday.

With all the top teams of the world in fray, the home-and-away Pro League will be ideal preparation for world No.5 India ahead of the Summer Games later this year. After the Dutch side, India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home fixtures against Australia on February 22 and 23.

Kick-Off Time: The match between India and Netherlands will start at 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

IND vs NED My Dream11 Team

PR Sreejesh, Sander Baart, Rupinder Pal-Singh, Mink van der Weerden, Harmanpreet Singh, Terrance Pieters, Manpreet Singh (vice-captain), Hardik Singh, Billy Bakker, Mandeep Singh, Jeroen Hertzberger (captain)

IND vs NED SQUADS

India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Rupinder Pal-Singh, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender-Kumar, Harmanpreet-Singh, Birendra Lakra, Nilam Xess, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Kangujam, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta-Sharma, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajkumar Pal, Sunil Vitalacharya, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh

Netherlands: Jeroen Hertzberger, Billy Bakker, Seve Van Ass, Valentin Verga, Glenn Schuurman, Diede van Puffelen, Mirco Pruijser, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Mink van der Weerden, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Bjorn Kellerman, Bob de Voogd, Sam van der Ven (GK), Joep de Mol, Thierry Brinkman

