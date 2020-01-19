Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2020 – Hockwy Tips For Today’s Match No. 2 IND vs NED at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar: The Indian men’s hockey team made a dream debut at the FIH Pro League, beating world number three Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the two-game encounter on Saturday. Rupinder Pal Singh (12th, 46th minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Gurjant Singh (1st), Mandeep Singh (34th) and Lalit Upadhyay (36th) scored three fine field goals for India.

Jip Janssen (14th) struck from a set piece, while Jeroen Hertzberger (28th) scored from a field effort for the Dutch side. After having missed the first edition of the Pro League, the Olympics-bound India kick-started their preparations for the quadrennial showpiece in earnest. With all the top teams of the world in the fray, the home-and-away Pro League is looked upon as an ideal preparation for world number five India ahead of the Summer Games later this year. India will square off against the Netherlands in their second game on Sunday.

Kick-Off Time: The match between India and Netherlands will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

PR Sreejesh, Sander Baart, Rupinder Pal-Singh, Mink van der Weerden, Harmanpreet Singh, Terrance Pieters, Manpreet Singh (vice-captain), Hardik Singh, Billy Bakker, Mandeep Singh, Jeroen Hertzberger (captain)

India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Rupinder Pal-Singh, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender-Kumar, Harmanpreet-Singh, Birendra Lakra, Nilam Xess, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Kangujam, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta-Sharma, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajkumar Pal, Sunil Vitalacharya, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh

Netherlands: Jeroen Hertzberger, Billy Bakker, Seve Van Ass, Valentin Verga, Glenn Schuurman, Diede van Puffelen, Mirco Pruijser, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Mink van der Weerden, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Bjorn Kellerman, Bob de Voogd, Sam van der Ven (GK), Joep de Mol, Thierry Brinkman

