Team Prediction Ireland vs Jersey: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Match 32 Between IRE vs JER at Abu Dhabi 11:30 AM IST October 25:

Ireland will look to get back to winning ways when they take on a promising Jersey squad in match no 32 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Jersey has played really well in this tournament thus far and they would like to give a superior Irish side a run for their money. Paul Stirling has been in good form and the Irish fans would like to see him come good against Jersey, who canot be taken lightly.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland vs Jersey will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi.

Keeper – Jake Dunford

Batsmen – Paul Stirling (C), Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Jonty Jenner

All-Rounders – Benjamin Ward, Gareth Delany (VC), Ben Stevens

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin, Charles Perchard

IRE vs JER Probable XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (C&WK), Mark Adair, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Ben Ward, Corey Bisson, Dom Blampied, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles

SQUADS:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (C&WK), Mark Adair, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Ben Ward, Corey Bisson, Dom Blampied, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Rhys Palmer, Will Robertson, Julius Sumerauer

