Dream11 Team Ireland vs Nigeria Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 35 IRE vs NIG at Abu Dhabi: In the match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Ireland will take on Nigeria at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It’s the battle between the mismatches of cricket as Ireland are an established named in the world of cricket whereas, Nigeria are slowly and steadily trying to find its feet in the game. Ireland finds themselves in the middle of the Group B Points Table with three wins and two losses against Canada and UAE hurting them. Nevertheless, a win in their final game over Nigeria would guarantee a top-three finish.

Meanwhile, Nigeria are yet to register their first win in the tournament. They have played four matches and lost all four games so far. Although the duo of Onwuzulike and Adedeji did put up a good fight in the previous game, their bowling unit hasn’t fired at all throughout the tournament. They face a stern test against Ireland, whose top order is arguably the best among all the teams in the competition. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland and Nigeria is at 11 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Ademola Onikoyi

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Joseph Adedeji

All-Rounders – Leke Oyede, Gareth Delany

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Sylvester Okpe, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

My Dream11 Team

Ademola Onikoyi, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien (C), Joseph Adedeji, Leke Oyede, Gareth Delany (VC), Mark Adair, Sylvester Okpe, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

IRE vs NIG Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (C & WK), Mark Adair, Craig Young, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Leke Oyede, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Joseph Adedeji, Ademola Onikoyi (C & WK), Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye.

SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (C/WK), Mark Adair, Craig Young, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Leke Oyede, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Joseph Adedeji, Ademola Onikoyi (C/WK), Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Codi Yusuf, Segun Ogundipe.

