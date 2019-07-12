Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2nd Twenty20 International

As Zimbabwe Cricket suffers an extremely harrowing administration failure, the team’s on-field performance has also been affected to a major extent. The lost all their five ODI matches in their ongoing tour of Europe. They have also become the first Test-playing nation to lose a multi-match ODI series against the Netherlands before getting whitewashed by Ireland.

The only positive from their depleted outings in Europe has been the lone victory against the Dutch that came in super over. However, against Ireland they stood no chance as the Gary Wilson-led side humiliated them in all the matches.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland and Zimbabwe will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: With great experience, Brendan Taylor also brings stability in the top-order batting added with his wicket-keeping expertise. Thus he should be the ideal contender for this role.

Batting: Paul Stirling, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine and Kevin O’Brien are some of the big names in both the teams. Rightly so, they can win games single-handedly on their given and, thus, should not be dropped from this fantasy team.

Bowling: Some of the genuine wicket-takers of their team Donald Tiripano, Boyd Rankin and George Dockrell can create trouble for many batsmen and should be there as the bowlers in this fantasy XI.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Sean Williams, Mark Adair and Sikandar Raza should be the automatic selections.

My Dream XI Team

Brendan Taylor (WK), Paul Stirling, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Kevin O’Brien (C), Sean Williams, Mark Adair, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Boyd Rankin and George Dockrell.

Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Gary Wilson (C & WK), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin.

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Gary Wilson (C & WK), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Tyrone Kane, Greg Thompson, Craig Young.

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richmond Mutumbami, Elton Chigumbura.

Check Dream11 Prediction / IRE Dream11 Team / ZIM Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.