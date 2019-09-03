DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IR-W vs TL-W KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Ireland Women vs Thailand Women, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 at Forthill, Dunee: Both Ireland and Thailand have registered resounding wins over Namibia and the Netherlands in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier. With two wins from two matches for both sides, the winner of this contest will not only end the tournament unscathed but also assure themselves of a spot in next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The match-up between Thailand and Ireland promises to be a riveting encounter, a feisty clash where either side spares no expense in fulfilling their ambitions of making it to the prestigious tournament next year. Thailand won two of the three T20Is they played against Ireland Women but the two wins came when Ireland rested their key players.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland Women vs Thailand Women will take place at 2 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Forthill, Dundee

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Mary Waldron

Batters – Nattakan Chantam, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul

All-Rounders – Eimear Richardson (C), Kim Garth, Nattaya Boochatham (VC), Chanida Sutthiruang

Bowlers – Lara Maritz, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi

My Dream11 Team

Nattakan Chantam, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Eimear Richardson (C), Kim Garth, Nattaya Boochatham (VC), Chanida Sutthiruang, Lara Maritz, Onnicha Kamchomphu and Suleeporn Laomi.

IR-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs —

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (C), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert.

SQUADS —

Ireland Women (From): Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Kim Garth, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (C), Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Celeste Raack, Louise Little, Una Raymond-Hoey, Rebecca Stokell.

Thailand Women (From): Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Arriya Yenyueak, Rosenan Kanoh

