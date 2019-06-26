DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ITA-W vs CAN-W Women’s Series Finals Valencia 2019 – Hockey Predictions Tips For Today’s Match Italy Women vs Canada Women at Estadio Betero,Valencia: Italy Women will play against Canada Women for the semi-finals as the FIH Series reach to its concluding stage. This clash will be high octane as Italy beat Belarus in their last encounter to seal a spot in the semis while Canada defeated Belarus to 3-0 make way into semis. As for now, Canada is enjoying the top spot in Pool A with 7 points and a goal difference of 20. Italy, on the other hand, sit on the second spot of Pool B with 6 points under their belt.

Both the teams have announced their respective squads for the semis. They will go unchanged.

Date: 26th June 2019

Time: 8:15 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Betero, Valencia

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Head-to-Head (Since2013)

Total- 00

Italy Women – 00

Canada Women– 00

Draws- 00

Goals- 00

My Dream XI Team

Goal-Keeper- N Schinoni

Defenders- C Tiddi, K Johansen, S Mcmanus, E Bianchi

Mid-Fielders- K Wright, M Socino, A Woodcroft

Forward- S Norlander, L Oviedo, H Haughn

C Tiddi and S Norlander are our captain and vice-captain picks

Italy Women Hockey Squad

Traverso Celina, Bianchi Eugenia, Schinoni Natalia (GK), Pacella Elisabetta, Socino Maria, Tiddi Chiara, Singh Jasbeer, Vynohradova Maryna, Ruggieri Giuliana, Oviedo Lara, Pessina Ivanna, Cesanelli Sofia, Vercelli Sofia, Busechian Marianela, Munitis Emilia, Dala Vittoria Teresa, Marletta Giuliana

Canada Women Hockey Squad

Williams Kaitlyn (GK), Wright Kate, Hennig Danielle, Donohoe Rachel, Haughn Hannah, Johansen Karli, Sourisseau Natalie, McManus Sara, Woodcroft Amanda, Stairs Brienne, Norlander Stephanie, Johnston Shanlee, Mollenhauer Anna, Wong Elise, Stewart Holly, Woodcroft Nikki, Secco Madeline, Logush Lauren (GK)

