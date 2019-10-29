Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 10 JFC vs HYD at Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC will look to make it two wins in a row when they host a depleted Hyderabad FC in a Hero Indian Super League clash on Tuesday. The visitors, playing their debut season, come into the match on the back of a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of ATK. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC showed character and determination in a 2-1 win against Odisha FC, courtesy a late winner from Sergio Gastel, despite playing with 10 men for more than 50 minutes. Head coach Antonio Iriondo had to adjust his tactics after Bikash Jairu’s red card and wait for their opportunities. However, against Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, they will look to control proceedings from the opening whistle.

Piti, the experienced 38-year-old, will don the role of a playmaker and set the tempo for the team from the middle of the park. All eyes will be on Castel who has already made an impression in the opening game.

Their opponents, on the other hand, had a debut to forget against ATK. It was an underwhelming performance in Kolkata as several of their star players such as Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic and Giles Barnes failed to fire. The decision to deploy Adil Khan as a defensive midfielder didn’t bring any reward either.. Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 29). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, K Pereira, Tiri (VC), J Lourenco, M L Pereira, L Ralta, A Monroy, A Khan, S Castel (C) and F Choudhary.

JFC vs HYD Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Keegan Pereira, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sergio Castel

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh.

