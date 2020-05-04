Dream11 Team Prediction

Jinotega will take on Juigalpa in a Nicaragua League basketball game on Monday. Currently, in the fifth position with one loss in 13 games, Jinotega will look to win the match and keep their good run going.

Their opposition, Juigalpa is at the ninth place in the standings with eight wins from 15 matches. They would like to get their campaign on track with a win.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match will start at 2.30 AM IST.

Venue: Memoriam

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Gutierrez

Shooting Guard: Omier, Smith, Vargas

Small Forward: Fenandez

Power Forward: Diaz

Centre: Humphrys, Gonzalez

Starting Lineups

JN Possible Lineups:

Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Milton Hernandez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo

JU Possible Lineups:

Luis Vargas, Stanling Lopez, Ricordo Diaz, Karil Padilla, Roger Arana

SQUADS

Jinotega: Juan Herrera, Dixon Gutierrez, Agustin Huerta, Emilio Mendoza, Frankin Omier, Gregory Smith, Ariel Perez, Moises Leiva, Said Escoto, Arnulfo Mendoza, Yader Altamirano, Troy Humphreys, Jorge Zelays

Juigalpa: Ricardo Diaz, Hendry Rocha, Stanling Lopez, Luis Vargas, Runnel Baez, Roger Arana, Marlon Fenandez, Kenneth Perez, Walter Diaz, Carlos Gil, Roberto Martinez, Karil Padilla, Roberto Lorio, Jonathan Gonzalez, Kenneth Flores Lazo

