Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Jozi Stars vs Durban Heat: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Mzansi Super League MSL 2019 Between JOZ and DUR at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 4:00 PM IST December 7: JOZ vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Mzansi Super League MSL 2019, Jozi Stars vs Durban Heat: Between Jozi Stars and Durban Heat. Also Jozi Stars Dream 11 Team Player List, Durban Heat Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

With three wins, two defeats and three no results, Durban Heat fourth in the points tally. Their opponents, Jozi Stars, are having a wretched season losing seven of their eight matches with the other ending in a no result.

Timings: The toss will take place at 3:30 pm IST while the Match begins at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

JOZ vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Reeza Hendricks (captain), Wesley Marshall (vice-captain), Dane Vilas, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Kagiso Rabada, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso

JOZ vs DUR Squads

Jozi Stars: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Christian, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lizaad Williams, Simon Harmer, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Jacques Snyman, Gerald Coetzee

Durban Heat: Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Dane Vilas (wk/captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen

Check Dream11 Prediction / JOZ Dream11 Team / Durban Heat Dream11 Team / DUR Dream11 Team / Jozi Stars Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more