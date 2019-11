Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Super League, A2 vs B1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between KAR vs TN at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat 6:30 PM IST November 21: KAR vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Super League, A2 vs B1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu. Also Check Tamil Nadu Dream 11 Team Player List, Karnataka Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 6:00 pm IST – Match begins at 6:30 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal,Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar

Your top picks from the game should include Washington Sundar, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul , Devdutt Padikkal, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Gopal, R Sai Kishore, Natrajan, Vijay Shankar

KAR vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

KL Rahul (CAPTAIN), Dinesh Karthik, Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahrukh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Washington Sundar (VICE CAPTAIN), Pavan Deshpande, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, T Natarajan

KAR vs TN Probable XI

Tamil Nadu”Washington Sundar, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy,

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair (C), Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More

KAR vs TN Squads

Tamil Nadu”Washington Sundar, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, Jagatheesan Kousik, Hari Nishanth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair (C), Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal

