Dream11 Team Prediction Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Final – Cricket Tips For Today’s Final T20 Match, KAR vs TN in Surat: In the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, Karnataka will face Tamil Nadu at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Sunday evening.

Both the teams made it to the summit clash with dominating wins in their respective semi-final matches. Karnataka hunted down 195 in 15 overs against Haryana with Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul hitting blistering fifties. This was after Abhimanyu took five wickets in the final over including a hat-trick. Tamil Nadu’s victory wasn’t as blazing but impressive nevertheless. They first restricted Rajasthan to 112/9 thanks to a combined bowling show. And then Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten fifty to help them overhaul the target in 17.5 overs.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

KAR vs TN My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Hari Nishanth, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, M Siddharth

TN vs KAR SQUADS

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, M Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, Jagatheesan Kousik, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (captain), Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey

