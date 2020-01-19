Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips

KBFC vs JFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC at JRD Tata Complex 7:30 PM IST December 19:

Having a poor run in the ongoing tournament, Jamshedpur FC will eye nothing but a win when they host Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday.

Winless in the last six matches, Jamshedpur has put themselves in a precarious position in the race for the top-four. Anything less than a win against Kerala Blasters could virtually see the gap with the top-four become insurmountable.

While Jamshedpur is eighth on the table with 13 points, Kerala Blasters are a point ahead of them. The Men in Yellow will also be desperate for a victory. They have their tails up though, given they are coming into this game after back-to-back wins over Hyderabad FC and ATK.

Jamshedpur FC was second on the table at one point in the season before the poor run of form. Much of that is down to the injuries to key players like Sergio Castel and Piti. Castel’s goals have been sorely missed by Antonio Iriondo. No Jamshedpur player has, in fact, scored more than one goal this season apart from Castel.

Between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

KBFC vs JFC ISL 2019-20

Date: January 19, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (January 19)

Venue: JRD Tata Complex.

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh

Defenders: Tiri, Carnerio, Rakip, Gahlot

Midfielders: Monroy, Moura, Choudhary

Forwards: Messi Bouli, Ogbeche, Grande

KBFC vs JFC Probable XI

Jamshedpur FC- Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Memo Moura, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

Kerala Blasters FC- TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Vlatko Drobarov, Mario Arques, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Mouhamadou Gning, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

