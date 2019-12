Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Kenya vs Uganda: Captain And Vice Captain For Today CWC Challenge One-Day Between KEN vs UGA at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) 11:00 AM IST December 5: KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for CWC Challenge One-Day, Kenya vs Uganda: Between Kenya vs Uganda. Also Check Uganda Dream 11 Team Player List, Kenya Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 10:30 pm IST – Match begins at 11:00 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Irfan Karim, Riazat Ali Shah, Collins Obuya, Dhiren Gondaria, F Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani

Your top picks from the game should include Dinesh Nakrani, Irfan Karim

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Irfan Karim (VICE CAPTAIN), Arnold Otwani, Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Collins Obuya (CAPTAIN), Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Bilal Hassun, Charles Waiswa, F Nsubuga

KEN vs UGA Probable XI

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani (WK), S Ukani, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba (C), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, F Nsubuga, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hassun, Henry Ssenyondo

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Naman Patel, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya (C), Shem Ngoche, Rushab Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji

KEN vs UGA Squads

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani (WK), S Ukani, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba (C), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, F Nsubuga, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hassun, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Richard Agamiire, Kenneth Waiswa.

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Naman Patel, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya (C), Shem Ngoche, Rushab Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Aman Gandhi, Emmanuel Bundi.

