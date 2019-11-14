Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction KER vs RJS: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Round 6, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between Kerala vs Rajasthan at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram 9:00 AM IST November 15:

Both the sides have had a good season winning three out of four games. Now as they get ready to lock horns, a win will be on the mind of both sides.

TOSS – The toss between Kerala vs Rajasthan will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sanju Samson, Mahender Singh

Batsmen – Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Rajesh Bishnoi

All-Rounders – Jalaj Saxena (C), Mahipal Lomror (VC)

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, KM Asif, Basil Thampi

Probable XI

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson (WK), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa (C), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, S Midhun, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan: Mahender Singh (WK), Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Chahar (C), Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rajesh Bishnoi, Robin Bist, Chandrapal Singh

Squads

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson (WK), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa (C), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, S Midhun, Sandeep Warrier, Vinoop Manoharan, MD Nidheesh, Rohan K, Ponnam Rahul

Rajasthan: Mahender Singh (WK), Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Chahar (C), Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rajesh Bishnoi, Robin Bist, Chandrapal Singh, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Chetan Bist

