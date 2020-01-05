Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 52 KBFC vs HYD at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi 7:30 PM IST January 5 Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to break their winless streak when they clash in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Hyderabad are currently rock bottom with five points from 10 games, while Kerala Blasters have eight points to their name.

Coincidentally, both teams are looking for their second win of the season. For Hyderabad, their only win came against Eelco Schattorie’s Kerala in the reverse fixture earlier this season. It has been a tale of woe for the teams this season. Kerala and Hyderabad have only managed 10 goals each from as many games. Kerala are winless in their last nine matches and have struggled to make a mark more or so on home soil where they only have managed two victories in the last two seasons.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are on a seven-game winless run and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

KBFC vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction

Kamaljit Singh, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha, Marko Stankovic, Bartholomew Ogbeche (vice-captain), Raphael Messi Bouli (captain)

KBFC vs HYD Squads

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Hyderabad FC: Kamalijt Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

Check Dream11 Prediction / KBFC Dream11 Team / HYD Dream11 Team / Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team / Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more