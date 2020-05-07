Dream11 Team Prediction

Kiwoom Heroes vs Kia Tigers Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today’s KIH vs KIA Match at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field 3 PM IST:

In the second match of Korean Baseball League 2020, Kiwoom Heroes will take on KIA Tigers at the Gwanju-Kia Champions Field on Thursday (May 7). The Baseball match between Kiwoom Heroes and KIA Tigers will start at 3 PM (IST). Both sides have been a part of seven games streak in the pre-season so far. KIA Tigers have registered three wins, two defeats, and a couple of draws from in the process and are placed fourth on the points table.

On the other hand, Kiwoom Heroes, find themselves third on the table with five wins and two defeats to their name. The Heroes will be looking to continue their positive run while challenging for the top two spots.

My Dream11 Team

Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Lee Taek-keun, Na Ji-wan

Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Kim Joo-hyung, Park Chan Ho, Choi Won-joon (vc)

Pitcher: Jake Brigham (C)

Catcher: Han Seung-taek

Venue: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field

KIH vs KIA Probable Playing 9

KIA Tigers: Park Chan-Ho, Kim Sun-Bin, Choi Hyung-Woo, Na Ji-Wan, Tucker, Jang Yeon-Seok, Na Joo-Hwan, Han Seung-Taek, Choi Won-Joon.

Kiwoom Heroes: Kim Hye-Sung, Motter, Lee Jung-Hoo, Park Byung-Ho, Lee Taek-Keun, Park Dong-Won, Jeon Byung-Woo, Lim Byeong-Wuk, Park Ju-Hong.

KIH vs KIA Likely Squads

Kiwoom Heroes: Lee Taek-keun, Yoo Jae-Shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Byong-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byong-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Sin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung Hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee ji-young.

Kia Tigers: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.

