Dream11 Team LAN vs ESS Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st Quarterfinal Lancashire vs Essex at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street: In the first quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2019, North Group table-toppers Lancashire will face off Essex at the Riverside Road in Chester-le-Street. Riding high on confidence, Lancashire won eight of the completed 10 matches during the group stages of the T20 extravaganza – the joint-most any team won before the knockouts. Their major share of success relies on persisting with same set of players unless any injury or fitness concerns. Meanwhile, Essex peak quite late but it was good enough to bring them into knockouts. They won three of their last four matches while another game ended in a tie.

TOSS – The toss between Lancashire and Essex will take place at 11 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Harry Swindells

Batsmen – Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Tom Westley

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), James Faulkner, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers – Jamie Porter, Adam Zampa, Matt Parkinson

My Dream11 Team

Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Tom Westley, Harry Swindells, Glenn Maxwell (C), James Faulkner, Ravi Bopara, Jamie Porter, Adam Zampa and Matt Parkinson.

LAN vs ESS Probable Playing XIs —

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Glenn Maxwell, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, James Faulkner, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

Essex: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Jamie Porter, Adam Zampa, Aaron Beard.

SQUADS —

Lancashire (From): Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Glenn Maxwell, Dane Vilas (wk/C), James Faulkner, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Liam Hurt, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb.

Essex (From): Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), James Porter, Adam Zampa, Samuel Cook, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater.

