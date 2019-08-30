DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team LAN vs LEI Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 clash at Old Trafford, Manchester: North Group leaders Lancashire have more or less booked a spot in the knockouts of the tournament with seven wins and four washouts that fetched them 18 points in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2019. They will host eight-placed Leicestershire and the result of the match will decide where they will finish.

If Lancashire wins this fixture, they will end up as the pool toppers. However, if Nottinghamshire wins their last game against Durham and Lancashire’s lose in this match, they could be pushed down to No.2. Lancashire lost only two matches including one in their last game against Derbyshire.

TOSS – The toss between Lancashire vs Leicestershire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Harry Swindells

Batsmen – Mark Cosgrove, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Steven Croft, Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson

Bowlers – Aaron Lilley, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Parkinson

My Dream11 Team

Harry Swindells, Liam Livingstone (C), Mark Cosgrove, Alex Davies, James Faulkner, Steven Croft, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Colin Ackermann, Mark Parkinson, Aaron Lilley, Gavin Griffiths

LAN vs LEI Probable Playing XIs —

Leicestershire: Mark Cosgrove, Gavin Griffiths, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (C), Aadil Ali, Will Davis, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Harry Swindells, Ben Mike

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Glenn Maxwell, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, James Faulkner, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson

SQUADS —

Leicestershire (From): Mark Cosgrove, Harry Swindells, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (wk), Aadil Ali, Callum Parkinson, Ben Mike, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Chris Wright, Neil Dexter, Harry Dearden.

Lancashire (From): Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Glenn Maxwell, Dane Vilas(wk/C), James Faulkner, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Toby Lester, Rob Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Stephen Parry.

