Dream11 Team Prediction

Las Sabanas CF vs Juventus Managua Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SAB vs JUV Today’s Match at Municipal de Las Sabanas 2.30 AM IST: Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Diriangen FC vs Real Madriz FC Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For DIR vs RM Today's Match at Estadio Cacique Diriangen 2.30AM IST

Las Sabanas CF will play host to Juventus Managua in the upcoming Nicaragua League 2020 match. The hosts are languishing at the bottom position in the event standings with 11 points scored in their account. In the total of 17 matches played, they have won 2 matches, tied 5 matches and lost 10 matches. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chinandega FC vs Deportivo Ocotal Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For CHI vs OCO Today's Match at Estadio Efrain Tijerino Mazariego 2.30 AM IST

On the other hand, seventh-placed Juventus Managua has 17 points in their account. In the total of 16 matches played, they have won 4 matches, tied 5 matches and lost 7 matches. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Managua FC vs Walter Ferretti Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For MNG vs FER Today's Match at Estadio Nacional de Futbol 2.30 AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Las Sabanas CF vs Juventus Managua will start at 2.30 AM IST.

Venue: Municipal de Las Sabanas

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper– D Mosquera

Defenders– J Elias Gallo, R Vieira, M Hernandez

Midfielders– A Lopez, M Sanchez, A Somarriba (VC), C Guardado, E Garcia

Forwards– L Gonzalez, A Mercado (C)

Starting XI

SAB (Expected Playing 11)- D Mosquera (GK), E Lopez, J Gallo, M Agurcia, J Salgado, R Benavides/J Martinez, F Gimenez/M Sanchez, L Gonzalez, J Pereira, J Arostegui

JUV (Expected Playing 11)- J Lorente (GK), M Hernandez, Rafa, D Leon, A Somarriba, M Monitel, E Garcia, E Pavon, J Garcia, A Mercado, F Vallecillo

SQUADS

Las Sabanas CF: Joseph Smith Pereira Acero, Modesto Agurcia, Jassel Arostegui, Adolfo Bermúdez, Edson Contreras, Rogelio Espinoza, Leonardo González, Anner López, Ricardo Mendieta, Ismael Antonio Mendieta, Duvan Steven Cifuentes, Randy Benavides, Eduardo Corrales Huete, Sined Espinoza, Favio Antony Gimenez, Isaías Hernández, Jefferson Lopez, Jonathan Elías Gallo, Jeffry Peréz, Deibyn Reyes, Enoc Salgado, Jaffeth Alexander Salgado, Mario Sánchez, Yader Vásquez, Hanley Josué Zeledón, Luis Carbajal, Bryan Fernando Domínguez, Andy Herrera, Leonard Hodgson, Engels Rizo Lopez, Carlos Peña, Carlos Didier Mosquera, Erick Alemán

Juventus Managua: Justo Lorente, Denillson Gutierrez, Brandon Mayorga, Maykel Montiel, Alexdander Moreno, Bosco Garcia, Carlos Brenes, Diego Leon, Francisco Vallecillo, Jordan Davis, Juan Narvaez, Melvin Hernandez, Rafael Vieira, Alexis Somarriba, Carlos Guardado, Junior Arteaga, Dennis Berger, Enmanuel Garcia, Fernando Insaurralde, Hector Vega, Lesther-Jarquin, Maycon Santana, Reynaldo Cruz, Welliam Espana, Jose Otonial-Martinez, Mario Cantillo, Allan Mercado, Anderson Treminio, Eulises Pavon, Jorge Garcia-Hurtado, Samuel Wilson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SAB Dream11 Team/ JUV Dream11 Team/ Juventus Managua Dream11 Team/ Las Sabanas CF Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips